Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 14:45:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers scouting report

Jits5qcmwdxbqv59jzdi
Geo Baker
https://scarletknights.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Although the records may say something differently, Minnesota and Rutgers come into Saturday's affair on two different momentum swings. The Scarlet Knights come in at just 8-6 overall and 1-2 in th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}