Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 09:31:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Freeman prepares us for Thursday

Xhkobratdlvdiybok9jr
Sam Freeman
https://minnesota.rivals.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

This Thursday at 11:30 Central Time, Sammie Freeman will announce at Northwest High School where he is going to play his college basketball. His final three choices are Minnesota, TCU, and Virginia...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}