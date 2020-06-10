After committing to Minnesota twice, most recently re-committing back on April 22nd, Naperville Central (Ill.) athlete Sam Jackson has flipped his pledge to the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday night.

Jackson was originally the Gophers first 2021 commitment back in February of 2019, however, reopened his recruiting process during the winter before rejoining Minnesota's class back in April.

Throughout his recruiting process, Jackson picked up offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan State, and others.

