Scouting Iowa
Iowa comes into town Sunday fresh off an 82-67 loss to Michigan State, but despite that is a team to be reckoned with. The Hawkeyes are 16-4 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. But before the loss to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news