Scouting Louisville
Anyone involved with the University of Minnesota basketball program has had one goal and one goal only since the season began last November. Qualify for the NCAA Tournament. After getting all the w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news