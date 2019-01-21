Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 21:18:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Michigan

Ck8ggbytwlfebo1sqgxt
Charles Matthews
https://thewolverine.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota (14-4, 4-3) faces its toughest test of the season thus far as they go into Ann Arbor to take on the the fifth ranked Michigan Wolverines (17-1, 6-1). Don't expect the maize and blue to be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}