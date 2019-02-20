Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 20:54:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Michigan

Xhevmrxbuwcafrvgtzv5
Jordan Murphy dunks against Michigan earlier this season
https://gophersports.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

In an up and down season, Minnesota almost had its biggest win in Ann Arbor back on January 22. With the score tied at 57, Charles Matthews hit a floater along the left baseline at the buzzer to gi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}