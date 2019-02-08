Scouting Michigan State
Something will have to give on Saturday. Minnesota will take on Michigan State in East Lansing, and the two teams have combined for five straight losses. The Gophers have dropped their past two dec...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news