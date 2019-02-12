Scouting Nebraska
In a world where catch phrases are beaten to death, Wednesday night's game between Minnesota and Nebraska may be a must win for one team if not both of them. Each team is fighting for their life as...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news