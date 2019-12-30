Scouting Notebook: Auburn
Minnesota can secure their second bowl win of the P.J. Fleck Era on Wednesday, when they take on the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl. This is the first New Year’s Day bowl game under Fleck, and w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news