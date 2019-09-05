Scouting Notebook: Fresno State
We are back friends, back for another season of scouting the opposition prior to each Minnesota Golden Gophers football game…Okay so I am a week behind schedule, but living here in the state of Mar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news