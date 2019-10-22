News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 15:44:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting Notebook: Maryland

5'9", 198 lb. back Anthony McFarland ran for over 1,000 yards last year as a freshman. Against Minnesota, he had 112 yards and two touchdowns.
5'9", 198 lb. back Anthony McFarland ran for over 1,000 yards last year as a freshman. Against Minnesota, he had 112 yards and two touchdowns. (AP)
Mark Schofield
The Gopher Report

After defeating Rutgers on Saturday, this Minnesota team became the first since 1960 to start a season 7-0. Better yet, the Gophers have a chance to go 8-0 for the first time since 1941.Standing in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}