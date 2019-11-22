News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 00:19:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Scouting Notebook: Northwestern

Aidan Smith
Aidan Smith (Getty Images)
Mark Schofield
The Gopher Report

After a disappointing first loss of the 2019 season the Gophers look to get things right this weekend against the Northwestern Wildcats. The hosts limp into this contest with a 2-8 record and the G...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}