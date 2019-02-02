Scouting Purdue
As we roll into the second half of the Big Ten regular season, and January turns into February, Minnesota finds itself in decent shape. They are 16-5 overall and 6-4 in league play which puts them ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news