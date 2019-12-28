Scouting Report: 2022 Gopher targets Camden Heide and Tre Holloman
In front of an audience that included Gopher assistant coach Ed Conroy and Michigan State recruiting coordinator Doug Wojcik, two of Minnesota's top 2022 hoops recruits went at it.Tre Holloman and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news