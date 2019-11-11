Scouting report: Butler
Minnesota takes on matchup number two of a tough three game stretch on Tuesday night as they travel to historic Hinkle Field House in Indianapolis to take on the Butler Bulldogs. The Gophers are 1-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news