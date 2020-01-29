News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 16:58:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting report: Illinois

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota's road through the Big Ten schedule doesn't get any easier. This past Sunday they played Michigan State who is the co-Big Ten leader. Thursday, they play the other frontrunner, Illinois. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}