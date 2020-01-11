Scouting report: Michigan
Minnesota's Michigan swing continues on Sunday, but this time it is in the friendly confines of Williams Arena. The Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were on the wrong end of a 74-58 score against Michigan State ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news