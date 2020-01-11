News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 13:23:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting report: Michigan

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota's Michigan swing continues on Sunday, but this time it is in the friendly confines of Williams Arena. The Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were on the wrong end of a 74-58 score against Michigan State ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}