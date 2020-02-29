News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-29 17:48:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Report: Minnesota

Payton Willis had 21 points against Wisconsin, but has been up and down since
Payton Willis had 21 points against Wisconsin, but has been up and down since (https://gophersports.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

As this season appears to be going down the path that Gopher fans did not want, a good consolation prize would be a clean sweep over its most hated rival, Wisconsin. The Gophers pounded the Badgers...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}