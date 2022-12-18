The FCS transfer made his decision public on Twitter. "Great place, incredible people surrounding me," Henderson said. "This is where I need to be! Thank you to the faculty and staff that made this happen! Minnesota's special."

After picking up two commitments earlier on Sunday, the Minnesota Golden gopher picked up commitment No.3 of the day when Southeastern Louisiana safety Jack Henderson announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Henderson was a transfer portal target that emerged over the last week for the Gophers, quickly being offered and scheduling an official visit for this weekend. The All-Southland conference selection totaled 82 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles during his career for Southeastern Louisiana.

He'll fit an immediate need for the Gophers alongside safety Tyler Nubin. This season, Henderson was given an 84.2 overall defensive grade by Pro Football Focus including a run defense grade of 86.4 and a pass coverage grade of 80.3. He was targeted 65 times throughout the season, allowing 44 receptions. However, he kept the yards after the catch to a minimum for the most part, with just 252 yards after the catch allowed this season, an average of 5.7 per reception.

Henderson is the fourth transfer portal commitment for the Gophers over the last two weeks joining wide receivers Corey Crooms (Western Michigan) and Elijah Spencer (Charlotte) as well as linebacker Ryan Selig (Western Michigan). All four transfers should be immediate impact starters for the program in 2023.

