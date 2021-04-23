Games one and two will both be played Friday as part of a seven-inning double-header with first pitch set for noon CT. The series will conclude on Sunday after an off day Saturday with game time set for 10:00 AM CT.

Gopher Baseball will travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Indiana Hoosiers for a three-game weekend series starting Friday.

Last weekend Minnesota was swept for the second straight series this time against Michigan. Jack Liffrig pitched seven shutout innings in game two and Easton Bertrand batted .556 in the series.

Minnesota and Indiana have played 164 times in program history with the Gophers holding a favorable edge 113-51 all-time. Indiana currently holds a two-game win streak over Minnesota winning both contests played earlier this season 5-2 and 8-1.

At 4-20 Minnesota still sits at last in the Big Ten, looking to gain some kind of momentum this season. The Gophers are 1-9 as the away team this season, dropping a three-game series on the road to Iowa earlier this month.

Indiana heads into the weekend at 15-8 on the year and sole possession of third place in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are coming off of a two games to one series victory at Northwestern last weekend.

Catch Gopher Baseball all season long on Big Ten Network Plus.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for TheGopherReport.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –