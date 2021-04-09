Game one will start things off with first pitch set for 6:30 PM CT on Friday night, followed by a 2:05 PM CT first pitch for game two on Saturday. The series will conclude on Sunday with game three beginning at 1:05 PM CT.

The Gophers will travel to Iowa City this weekend to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a three-game weekend series.

Last weekend the Gophers played their first series at Siebert Field since the 2019 season, losing two out of three to Michigan State. Although the series loss, Minnesota picked up 46 hits and 23 runs in three games marking an improvement at the plate.

Minnesota and Iowa's baseball history dates back to 1892 with the Gophers holding a 187-121 edge in the all-time series. In their last meeting Minnesota shutout Iowa 3-0 in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

Despite sitting at last in the Big Ten, Minnesota's bats have certainly picked up recently. The Gophers hit .380 as a team last weekend against Michigan State after hitting .210 as a team through the first 15 games of the season.

Iowa enters the series at an even 9-9 on the year, having just taken two out of three from Purdue last weekend. The Hawkeyes .234 team batting average ranks 12th in the Big Ten and their collective 4.24 ERA is fourth best in the conference.

Catch all three games of this weekend's series on Big Ten Network Plus.

