Game one is set for first pitch at 3:00 PM CT, followed by game two on Saturday starting at 1:00 PM CT. The series will conclude on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 PM CT.

Last weekend the Gophers were swept in three games by Iowa after putting up just two runs total in the series. Freshman outfielder Brett Bateman has started the last six games for Minnesota and is batting .379 on the season.

Minnesota and Michigan's series history dates back to 1893 with the Gophers holding a 105-95 all-time edge. The Wolverines came out on top of the last meeting between the two squads in 2019 8-0.

Currently sitting in last in the Big Ten, Minnesota will look to make up some ground this weekend against a #25 ranked Michigan team that is currently second in the Big Ten. The Gophers will look to stay hot at Siebert Field as they currently own a 15-9 record at home dating back to 2019.

At 15-7 on the year, Michigan owns the #25 ranking in three major outlets and defeated rival Ohio State two games to one last weekend. The Wolverines are a modest 6-4 across their last 10 games.

Catch game one of the series televised on ESPNU and the remaining two on Big Ten Network Plus.

