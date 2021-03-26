The series will begin on Friday at 2:00 PM CT, followed by a double-header on Saturday with the first game set to start at Noon. Sunday the series will conclude with first pitch also slated for Noon.

Minnesota Baseball will travel to Nebraska this weekend for their first road action of the year in a four-game weekend series versus the Cornhuskers.

The Gophers have started the 2021 campaign with 11-straight games at US Bank Stadium, all which resulted in series losses. Minnesota is coming off of a three-game weekend series loss to Northwestern last week.

Minnesota and Nebraska have went head to head a total of 60 times in program history with the Cornhuskers owning the slight edge, 30-29-1. The Gophers have won four out of the last seven meetings, although Nebraska downed Minnesota 8-2 in their last meeting in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

While not much has been bright thus far for the Golden Gophers, fielding has been a stronghold as the team's .980 fielding percentage ranks third currently in the Big Ten. Youth has been the trend as well with seven of 11 of Minnesota's pitching starts made by Sophomores.

Nebraska owns a 7-4 record heading into the series, sitting in third place in the Big Ten standings. The Cornhuskers are coming off of a series victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend, the team is hitting .260 overall, and has a team ERA of 3.75.

All four games of the weekend series can be seen on Big Ten Network Plus.