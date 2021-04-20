Minnesota Baseball was swept in three games at home by Michigan over the weekend. Friday in the opener the Gophers were bombed 21-5 by the Wolverines. Following things up in game two on Saturday solid pitching was not enough as Minnesota was blanked 4-0. To wrap up the series on Sunday the Gophers never led a close battle as they would fall 9-5.

Eight total home runs left the yard Friday in an absolute drubbing of the Gophers by the Wolverines. The only two innings Michigan would not score in would be innings eight and nine as Minnesota used six total pitchers in a 16-run loss. In game two on Saturday the story was much different as pitcher Jack Liffrig was dominant, going seven shutout innings allowing just one hit through five. After the eighth inning the game was still scoreless as both starters for each team were removed and then Michigan would put up four in the ninth to take the victory. On Sunday in the finale, Minnesota never led giving up nine runs on 10 hits. Outfielder Easton Bertrand was a bright spot with a home run and two RBI for the Gophers.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Easton Bertrand, OF 3 .556 AVG, 5 hits, 4 RBI, 3 runs, 2 HR .255 AVG, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 6 runs, 1 SB Jack Liffrig, LHP 1 7.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 8 SO 40.1 IP, 4.24 ERA, 27 SO, 1-2 W/L Zack Elliot, IF 3 .556 AVG, 5 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 HR .256 AVG, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 runs, 2 2B