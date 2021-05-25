Series Recap: Gophers get first win since April 3rd in series loss

Minnesota Baseball picked up its first win since April 3rd, defeating Purdue to close out their four-game weekend series. In Game one on Thursday, a five-run fifth inning was too much for the Gophers to overcome as they would lose 9-3. Friday continued the trend of early runs given up, with Purdue winning game two 12-5. On Saturday the Gophers could not stop Purdue from scoring, and the Boilermakers would score every inning except the third, blanking the Gophers 17-4. To close out the series, a three-run ninth inning would lift Minnesota over Purdue 9-8 to pick up a win on Senior Day.

Minnesota Baseball honored its seniors on Sunday at Siebert Field. (Photo: gophersports.com)

Thursday marked the Gophers first game since May 2nd, after consecutive series being postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Minnesota program. Outfielder Easton Bertrand put together a two-hit day despite Minnesota only putting up six total hits in a six-run loss to Purdue. On Friday the Gophers rallied for 11 total hits, including a two-RBI day from shortstop Drew Stahl, but Minnesota would fall again, this time by seven runs. Saturday the Gophers' struggles on the mound continued as the Boilermakers put together 17 runs on 19 hits, wiping out Minnesota by thirteen runs. The series finale on Sunday finally brought good news for Minnesota as they accomplished their first victory since April 3rd when they beat Michigan State 10-9. The Gophers' game four victory on senior weekend saw first baseman Ronald Sweeny drive in three RBI on three hits, a home run and a stolen base.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Easton Bertrand, OF 4 .308 AVG, 4 hits, 1 RBI .279 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 8 runs Ronald Sweeny, 1B 4 .267 AVG, 4 hits, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs, 1 SB .218 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI, 16 runs, 3 SB