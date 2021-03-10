Gopher Baseball came up short in their opening weekend of action losing both games to Indiana and one of two to Rutgers. Friday Minnesota faced off against Indiana dropping their first battle against the Hoosiers 5-2. To follow up on Saturday, Minnesota then fell in a lopsided game to Rutgers 16-1. On Sunday the Gophers would rebound with a win in their second contest against Rutgers 13-8, but would then fall in game two of their double-header to end the weekend 8-1 against Indiana.

Minnesota prepares for their first game of the season on Friday at US Bank Stadium. (Photo: gophersports.com)

In the opening game of the 2021 season on Friday, Minnesota would not score until the ninth inning when infielder Zack Raabe blasted a two-run shot to give the Gophers life. However, a 5-0 lead to start the contest gave Indiana the advantage overall as Minnesota would lose the game 5-2. On Saturday the Gophers would score one run in the first inning and then were shut out the rest of the game losing a one-sided contest 16-1 to Rutgers. Raabe again launched a homerun in this one although there were only seven total hits by Minnesota on the day. Sunday's double-header saw Minnesota get a victory over Rutgers in their second matchup 13-8 as infielder Jack Wassel boosted the Gophers to victory with four RBI's in game one. In game two Minnesota went back to their struggling ways offensively, as Indiana prevailed 8-1 holding the Gophers to just four hits on the game.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Zack Raabe, INF 3 .444 AVG, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs .444 AVG, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs Ronald Sweeny, INF 4 .200 AVG, 6 RBI, 1 HR, 2 hits .200 AVG, 6 RBI, 1 HR, 2 hits Tom Skoro, LHP 1 3.00 ERA, 1 W, 6 IP, 8 SO 3.00 ERA, 1 W, 6 IP, 8 SO