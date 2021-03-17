The Golden Gophers dropped their second straight series to start the season over the weekend against Illinois. In game one on Friday, Illinois put up five runs in the 10th inning to down Minnesota 6-1. Saturday in double-header action, Minnesota was no match for the Illini's hot bats as they dropped game two 11-8 and game three 7-1. On Sunday the Gophers' bats came alive to boost Minnesota to their second victory of the season 5-3.

Minnesota teammates shake hands after grabbing a victory versus Illinois on Sunday. (Photo: gophersports.com)

Both teams went scoreless in the first six innings of game one on Friday, as pitcher Sam Ireland held Illinois to just five hits in just over seven innings of work. Heading into extras the score was tied at one, but Illinois would take advantage of reliever Patrick Fredrickson and ultimately get a lopsided victory. Saturday, game two saw the Illini jump out to a 9-2 lead after five innings, which ultimately would end up too much for the Gophers to overcome even with a six-run seventh inning. In game three Illinois pitching shut down Minnesota allowing just four hits while second baseman Boston Merila gave the Gophers their lone RBI for the contest. The Gopher bats would finally come alive in game four on Sunday as Zack Raabe and Jack Wassel each hit home runs to push the offense ahead. Minnesota would use five pitchers throughout the game with starter Jack Liffrig picking up the win and giving the Gophers their second win overall on the young season.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Zack Raabe, 2B 4 .666 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 8 hits .571 AVG, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 29 TB Sam Ireland, RHP 1 7.1 IP, 1.23 ERA, 3 SO 11.2 IP, 0-1, 9 SO, 3.09 ERA Jack Liffrig, LHP 1 5.2 IP, 4.76 ERA, 3 SO, 1 W 10.2 IP, 1-1, 7 SO, 6.75 ERA