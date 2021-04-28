Minnesota was swept for the third straight series in three games by Indiana over the weekend. In Friday's double-header the Gophers were downed 9-3 after committing two errors in the field and getting outhit nine to five in game one, then game two saw Minnesota defeated 7-1. To finish off the series on Sunday Indiana absolutely crushed Minnesota 23-1 where the Hoosiers outhit the Gophers 17 to eight.

All smiles from pitcher Bennett Thiesen despite the Gophers continued struggles. (Photo: @GopherBaseball Twitter)

In game one on Friday Easton Bertrand and Ronald Sweeney each homered although starting pitcher JP Massey only lasted 3.2 innings. After the Hoosiers expanded their lead 8-2 after the sixth inning, there was no climbing back for the Gophers as they would fall. Game two on Friday saw Indiana take an early 6-0 lead and then Easton Bertrand would homer in the sixth inning. Solid pitching by Indiana would hold Minnesota quiet the rest of the game and force another loss. In Sunday's finale the Gophers were beat after the first two innings. The Hoosiers would score13 runs in the first two frames, and then Minnesota would only score one in the sixth, losing by 22 runs to Indiana.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Easton Bertrand, OF 3 .333 AVG, 4 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 HR .270 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI, 8 runs Ronald Sweeney, 1B 3 .250 AVG, 3 hits, 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 HR .187 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 9 runs