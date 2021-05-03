Series Recap: Minnesota swept again versus Maryland
For the fourth straight series Minnesota Baseball was swept in three games, this time by Maryland.
The Gophers opened things up Friday getting slammed offensively 12-4 in a loss, and then lost a closely contested battle 4-3 on Saturday. To close out the series on Sunday Minnesota rallied for a few late runs, but could not compete, losing the finale 6-3.
To begin the series on Friday Minnesota racked up just four hits, but catcher Chase Stanke went two for four with a home run and four RBI. Starting pitcher Trent Schoeberl lasted just 1.1 innings after surrendering six earned runs and two walks in a loss.
In game two the Gophers kept things close and took a tie ballgame into the ninth inning, but just came up short of victory. First baseman Ronald Sweeney led the way offensively going two for three with a two-run homer and two RBI.
On Sunday four Gophers tagged multi-hit efforts, but it was still not enough in a three-run loss. Starting pitcher Tom Skoro made it just 2.1 innings surrendering four earned runs and walking two.
|Player
|Games Played
|Series Stats
|Season Stats
|
Chase Stanke, C
|
3
|
.500 AVG, 6 hits, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs
|
.300 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 11 runs
|
Ronald Sweeney, 1B
|
3
|
.364 AVG, 4 hits, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs, 1 SB
|
.209 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 12 runs
After a fourth consecutive three-game sweep, Minnesota is an abysmal 4-26 on the season. The Gophers are currently on a 13-game losing streak and show no signs of climbing out of the cellar of the Big Ten standings.
Up next Minnesota will travel home to Siebert Field to take on Ohio State this coming weekend for a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM CT on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for TheGopherReport.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –