For the fourth straight series Minnesota Baseball was swept in three games, this time by Maryland. The Gophers opened things up Friday getting slammed offensively 12-4 in a loss, and then lost a closely contested battle 4-3 on Saturday. To close out the series on Sunday Minnesota rallied for a few late runs, but could not compete, losing the finale 6-3.

Gopher outfielders celebrate a win earlier this season. (Photo: @GopherBaseball Twitter)

To begin the series on Friday Minnesota racked up just four hits, but catcher Chase Stanke went two for four with a home run and four RBI. Starting pitcher Trent Schoeberl lasted just 1.1 innings after surrendering six earned runs and two walks in a loss. In game two the Gophers kept things close and took a tie ballgame into the ninth inning, but just came up short of victory. First baseman Ronald Sweeney led the way offensively going two for three with a two-run homer and two RBI. On Sunday four Gophers tagged multi-hit efforts, but it was still not enough in a three-run loss. Starting pitcher Tom Skoro made it just 2.1 innings surrendering four earned runs and walking two.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Chase Stanke, C 3 .500 AVG, 6 hits, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs .300 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 11 runs Ronald Sweeney, 1B 3 .364 AVG, 4 hits, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs, 1 SB .209 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 12 runs