Seven Minnesota Gophers Wrestlers Ranked in 2025-26 FloWrestling Rankings

Earlier this month, FloWrestling released its initial rankings for the 2025-26 season.

Starting at 125 pounds, junior Wyoming transfer Jore Volk is ranked eighth nationally. Volk medically redshirted last season for the Cowboys with a 1-2 record but was 22-8 in 2024 as a sophomore and 21-11 as a freshman in 2023.

With no Gopher ranked at 133 pounds, senior Vance VomBaur is ranked No. 6 in the 141 weight class. The two-time All-American from Greeley, Colorado, will enter the 2025-26 season with a career 63-25 record, including 26-7 last season.

Freshman Charlie Millard represents the Gophers at 157 pounds, ranked 21st nationally. Redshirting last season, Millard collected a 13-2 record, including picking up two technical falls in February at the Patriot Last Chance Open.

In the 165-pound weight class, senior Andrew Sparks comes in at No. 10. This upcoming season will be his sixth with Minnesota. Last season, Sparks was 24-9 but had an underwhelming performance at the NCAA Championships, falling short of All-American status. Nonetheless, he'll be one of the Big Ten's best in the weight class next season.

At 174 pounds, junior Clayton Whiting is ranked 19th nationally. Whiting was 18-12 last season for the Gophers but is 45-18 in his career between his time with Minnesota and also with Missouri, where he collected a 27-6 record over two seasons.

Leading the way at 184 pounds nationally is sophomore Max McEnelly, who may just be the favorite to win the national championship this upcoming season in the weight class. As a redshirt freshman, he was nearly unbeatable with a 25-2 record, falling to only Carter Starocci (8-5 in sudden victory) and Parker Keckesien (4-1 in sudden victory). He'll enter the 2025-26 season with a career record of 37-2.

On top of being the top-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds, McEnelly was also ranked No. 9 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

At 197 pounds, sophomore Gavin Nelson is ranked 20th nationally. Nelson was undefeated in 2025 with a 10-0 record, though he notably did not wrestle in any Big Ten duals.

The Gophers did not have any wrestlers ranked in the 133, 149, or 285 weight classes.