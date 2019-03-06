Sherfield's visit was "more than we expected"
Grant Sherfield arrived in town on Monday for perhaps the most highly watched official visit for the Minnesota Basketball program in the 2019 Class so far. Sherfield is a four-star guard out of the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news