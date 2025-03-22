SHOCKER: Gable Steveson upset in NCAA Finals

The NCAA Wrestling Championships were held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend and after a terrific weekend of wrestling, were capped off with its own Rocky moment.
In one of the biggest upsets in college sports history, Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson, a two-time NCAA Champion, Olympic gold medalist, and winner of 69-straight matches was upset by Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final seconds of the 2025 NCAA Heavyweight Finals.
After leading for the majority of the match, Hendrickson earned a takedown of Steveson in the final half minute, the first time Steveson had been taken down all season to win the match 5-4. The takedown sent the Wells Fargo Center crowd in Philadelphia as well as the announcing team for ESPN into a frenzy.
Despite the shocking defeat, Steveson will go down in history as one of the greatest wrestlers in NCAA history with a career record of 102-2, two NCAA championships and four Big Ten championships. He also, of course, earned the previously mentioned Olympic Gold Medal in the 2020 Toyko Olympics.
Overall, Minnesota finished tied for fifth in the NCAA team standings behind Penn State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Iowa while tied with Ohio State. While Steveson had the best finish of any Gopher, talented true freshman Max McEnelly finished in third at 184 pounds while redshirt junior Vance VomBaur finished eighth at 141 pounds, rounding out Minnesota's All-American representation.
It is the 30th time in program history that the Gophers have had at least three All-Americans in a single season and the first time they've done so since the 2022 season.
