SHOCKER: Gable Steveson upset in NCAA Finals

The NCAA Wrestling Championships were held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend and after a terrific weekend of wrestling, were capped off with its own Rocky moment.

In one of the biggest upsets in college sports history, Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson, a two-time NCAA Champion, Olympic gold medalist, and winner of 69-straight matches was upset by Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the final seconds of the 2025 NCAA Heavyweight Finals.

After leading for the majority of the match, Hendrickson earned a takedown of Steveson in the final half minute, the first time Steveson had been taken down all season to win the match 5-4. The takedown sent the Wells Fargo Center crowd in Philadelphia as well as the announcing team for ESPN into a frenzy.