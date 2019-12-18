Signing Day Blog
Minnesota will sign their top-ranked recruiting class of the PJ Fleck era this morning. All of Minnesota's class of 2019 commits are expected to sign today, with the exception of Dylan Hillard-McGill and possibly one or two more.
Last night, Minnesota signed Australian punter Mark Crawford was announced as the Gophers' first signee of the class.
SCHEDULE
Faxes sent in: When faxes are sent in, the Gophers can officially announce a player's signing. All times listed below are in Central Time (Players can send in their NLIs at 7:00 am local time.)
6:00 am - all players in Eastern Time
7:00 am - all players in Central Time
8:00 am - all players in Mountain Time
9:00 am - all players in Pacific Time
TBD -- German DE Melle Kreuder (updated: 7 am CT)
While Gophers commits will send in their faxes in the morning, their signing ceremonies will occur throughout the day. Minnesota will announce them as signees when they fax in their National Letter of Intent in the morning.
PJ Fleck will address the media in the evening.
Minnesota also has a Signing Day Social presented by the Goal Line Club from 5-7:30 in the DQ Club Room at TCF Bank Stadium.
LIVE BLOG
6:07 am -- While Crawford was the first to have officially signed, German DE Melle Kreuder is the first to send in his fax at a "regular" hour. Fellow DE commit Gage Keys of Ohio is second.
6:15 am -- Columbus DB Miles Fleming and IMG Academy linebacker and Ole Miss flip Jaqwondis Burns have now also signed.
6:40 am -- Minnesota's Eastern Time signees have continued to trickle in with Florida DB Jalen Glaze, Florida WR Douglas Emilien, Canadian OL Tyrell Lawrence, Michigan DT Ali Saad, Georgia DB Victor Pless, and Georgia DB Michael Dixon all signing.
6:55 am -- Connecticut DE Jah Joyner has officially flipped from Boston College, as expected. Joyner visited Minnesota last weekend.
Martes Lewis, Austin Henderson, Dakota Thomas, and Justin Bellido are Minnesota's remaining three Eastern Time commits who have yet to sign.
7:08 am -- Orono DE Danny Striggow and Topeka RB Ky Thomas are the first two Central Time signees.
7:22 am -- Anoka LB Cody Lindenberg and Wisconsin LB Lucas Finnessy are the Central Time third and fourth signers.
Indiana OL Martes Lewis has also signed.
7:50 am -- Kansas City OL Airenotae Ersery, Missouri DE Jalen Logan-Redding, Texas DB Abner Dubar, Nashville TE Austin Henderson, Rosemount WR Jonathan Mann, and Kansas WR Daniel Jackson have now all signed.