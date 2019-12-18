Last night, Minnesota signed Australian punter Mark Crawford was announced as the Gophers' first signee of the class.

Minnesota will sign their top-ranked recruiting class of the PJ Fleck era this morning. All of Minnesota's class of 2019 commits are expected to sign today, with the exception of Dylan Hillard-McGill and possibly one or two more.

Faxes sent in: When faxes are sent in, the Gophers can officially announce a player's signing. All times listed below are in Central Time (Players can send in their NLIs at 7:00 am local time.)

6:00 am - all players in Eastern Time

7:00 am - all players in Central Time

8:00 am - all players in Mountain Time

9:00 am - all players in Pacific Time

TBD -- German DE Melle Kreuder (updated: 7 am CT)

While Gophers commits will send in their faxes in the morning, their signing ceremonies will occur throughout the day. Minnesota will announce them as signees when they fax in their National Letter of Intent in the morning.

PJ Fleck will address the media in the evening.

Minnesota also has a Signing Day Social presented by the Goal Line Club from 5-7:30 in the DQ Club Room at TCF Bank Stadium.