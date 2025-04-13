Premium content
Ski-U-Mah Scouting: 2026 WR Kai Meza
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
On Saturday, Minnesota received its second wide receiver commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle when Corner Canyon (UT) standout Kai Meza announced his decision to be a Gopher while on campus for an unofficial visit.


Meza committed to the Golden Gophers over a quality offer sheet consisting of notable programs such as Arkansas, Boise State, California, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, and Washington State.

This past season for Corner Canyon, one of Utah's top high school programs, Meza put up big numbers with 46 receptions for 944 yards and 13 touchdowns. That junior season performance came after posting an even bigger season as a sophomore with over 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.

We know what the production says about Meza, but what does the film say? Gophers Nation provides a scouting report of what the Gophers are getting in the three-star prospect.

