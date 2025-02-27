Ski-U-Mah Scouting: Jayden McGregory Has Star Potential

Minnesota football already holds a commitment from one safety in the 2026 recruiting cycle as Ensworth (TN) standout Justin Hopkins committed to the Gophers earlier this month.

The position has become the program's calling card under head coach P.J. Fleck with former Gophers Antoine Winfield Jr and Tyler Nubin both now in the NFL while rising sophomore Koi Perich is a rising star in college football.

While they already hold one commitment, the Gophers are hoping to add at least one, if not two more safeties to their room this cycle. One of those safety targets is Valley High School (IA) safety, Jayden McGregory. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety is the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa according to Rivals and the No. 22 safety in the country.