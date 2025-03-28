Premium content
Ski-U-Mah Scouting: What is Minnesota getting in OL Gavin Meier?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
On Thursday night, Minnesota football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive tackle prospect Gavin Meier, one of the top talents out of the state of Wisconsin and a key offensive line target for offensive line coach Brian Callahan.

Meier is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Goolden Gophers in the cycle, joining in-state four-star talent Andrew Trout, who was the program's first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.


Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at what the Golden Gophers are getting in Meier following his commitment.

Meier, at 6-foot-6, 283-pounds, is quite athletic, which has always been a staple of the offensive tackles that offensive line coach Brian Calalhan has recruited in his linemen with the Golden Gophers.

