Ski-U-Mah Scouting: What is Minnesota getting in OL Gavin Meier?

On Thursday night, Minnesota football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive tackle prospect Gavin Meier, one of the top talents out of the state of Wisconsin and a key offensive line target for offensive line coach Brian Callahan.

Meier is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Goolden Gophers in the cycle, joining in-state four-star talent Andrew Trout, who was the program's first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.



