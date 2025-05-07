Ski-U-Mah Scouting: What LB Hudson Dunn Brings to Minnesota

Over the weekend, Minnesota added a major piece to its 2026 recruiting class as Liberty (AZ) linebacker/edge defender Hudson Dunn announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers.

The three-star prospect chose the Gophers over a dozen other offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Washington State.

Below, Gophers Nation provides a scouting report on the Gophers' latest recruitment and what Minnesota fans should expect to see out of Dunn.