Published May 7, 2025
Ski-U-Mah Scouting: What LB Hudson Dunn Brings to Minnesota
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Over the weekend, Minnesota added a major piece to its 2026 recruiting class as Liberty (AZ) linebacker/edge defender Hudson Dunn announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers.

The three-star prospect chose the Gophers over a dozen other offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Washington State.

Below, Gophers Nation provides a scouting report on the Gophers' latest recruitment and what Minnesota fans should expect to see out of Dunn.

BACKGROUND INFO

Dunn is a three-star prospect on both Rivals and On3 and is considered a top-10 talent within the state of Arizona. He attends Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona, one of the top programs in The Grand Canyon State. For Liberty, Dunn shows the ability to play both on and off the ball, giving him versatility as both an edge defender and a traditional linebacker.

Dunn possesses quality but not great size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. That size will keep him mostly in a traditional linebacker role at the collegiate level. It's a solid starting spot for the Arizona standout, but he will need to add another 25–30 pounds to his frame as he prepares for the college game.

