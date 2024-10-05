Social media reacts to Gophers thriling 24-17 win over USC

October 5, 2024 will be a night that Minnesota Golden Gophers fans will not soon forget. The Gophers bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat No. 11 USC at Huntington Bank Stadium 24-17, outscoring the Trojans 14-0 in the fourth quarter to improve to 3-3 (1-2) on the season.



Minnesota fans on X were just as excited as those who were rushing the field on Saturday evening, here are some of the top social media reactions from fans and media members on Saturday night following the win.