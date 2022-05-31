South Dakota Seven Footer JT Rock Hopes To Roll This Spring and Summer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
JT Rock, a 7-foot sophomore from Sioux Falls (SD) Lincoln, is ranked as the #1 player in the state in the Class of 2024 and has attracted the attention of plenty of Midwest schools. The Gopher Repo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news