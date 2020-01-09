Sparty too much for Minnesota
Usually after a scrum with Michigan State, there are plenty of reasons for pinpointing a loss. On Thursday night Minnesota was ice cold from the perimeter. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman combin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news