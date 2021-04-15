The Golden Gophers have released details for this year's spring game, which will take place on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. Fans will be allowed to attend and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The traditional Maroon versus Gold tilt will once again end with the victorious team hoisting the coveted Goldy's Cup and a player being named the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP.

Up to 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend the spring game, and although admission will be free, those attending will need to claim a complimentary ticket in advance. Tickets may be claimed online and will be available until they are gone. Tickets are available in pods of two or four and cannot be adjusted or moved. All tickets will be distributed digitally.

Face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth at all times, must be worn by all spectators inside TCF Bank Stadium. Tailgating will not be permitted on University property or in parking lots and bags will not be permitted inside the stadium.

Parking lots and gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m. Public parking will be available in the Maroon Lot, Victory Lot and Lot 37.

Minnesota's spring game last season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but two off-the-field traditions will also be returning this year.

First, the Gophers will once again host a diaper drive in conjunction with the spring game. Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza (outside of West Plaza). These diapers will then be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota where they will then be distributed to families in need.

Second, fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring game. These customized oars will be added to the inside of TCF Bank Stadium as they adorn the hallway that the Gophers travel from their locker room to the field on game days. These inspirational oars are the final images the Gophers see before taking the field and serve as a way to connect the community and state with Gopher football.

Minnesota begins the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Ohio State. Season tickets are on sale now and start as low as $35 per game.