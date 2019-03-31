Minnesota hosted many local prospects this weekend for their junior day, and one was St. Cloud Tech defensive end Isaiah Green. The 2020 in-state prospect holds offers from Northern Iowa and South Dakota, as well as interest from Central Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota State, and others. Green spoke with TGR about his visit.

"First we watched practice," Green told TGR. "Then went to lunch in the athlete's village for lunch and toured the place. Then we all met back at the TCF bank and ended it with a position meeting."

The position meeting was a good experience for Green, and it gave him a chance to get to know Minnesota's new defensive line coach.

"At the position meetings we talked with the coaches and asked questions. I was with the D-Line coach, Coach P (Panagos). We talked about the D-Line players they want, I liked him. He was professional and a good guy. He's super qualified for the job as he used to play and coach in the League. He's sent 17 guys to the pro's."