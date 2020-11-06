Sean Williams - Minnesota 38, Illinois 34: Believe it or not, Illinois' pass defense is worse than Minnesota's. This should be a contest where Tanner Morgan and the passing game flex their muscles on offense and the Gophers' defense does just enough against Illinois' fourth-string quarterback, Coran Taylor.

Sean's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 9-4 Game Michigan State @ Iowa 31-29 Michigan State Nebraska @ Northwestern 27-21 Northwestern Michigan @ Indiana 34-31 Indiana Maryland @ Penn State 38-28 Penn State Rutgers @ Ohio State 42-28 Ohio State

Connor Stevens - Illinois 38, Minnesota 35: Minnesota is likely going to score with everyone this year, but their defense is probably not going to stop anyone baring some major improvements, especially at the linebacker position. This is as close at it gets to a must win for Minnesota, and I don't think the defense allows them to get it done.

Connor's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 7-6 Game Michigan State @ Iowa 23-20 Iowa Nebraska @ Northwestern 31-28 Northwestern Michigan @ Indiana 27-21 Indiana Maryland @ Penn State 38-14 Penn State Rutgers @ Ohio State 48-17 Ohio State

Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Illinois 38: Minnesota gets it done but it won't be pretty. Defense has been terrible and will give up points even though Illinois' offense is poor. Offense does enough to finally get a win. Gophers ultimately win, but again, will be an ugly one.

Alex's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 7-6 Game Michigan State @ Iowa Michigan State 31, Iowa 17 Nebraska @ Northwestern Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21 Michigan @ Indiana Michigan 34, Indiana 31 Maryland @ Penn State Penn State 24, Maryland 21 Rutgers @ Ohio State Ohio State 52, Rutgers 27

Jared Halus - Minnesota 37, Illinois 31: This is the game where things turn around. The Gophers have certainly not put themselves in the position they want to be in after two weeks, so I believe coach Fleck will have the team ready to go. Minnesota wins this one.