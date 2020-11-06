Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Illinois
Day: Saturday, November 7th
Game Time: 2:30PM CST
Location: Memorial Stadium at Champaign, Illinois
Network: Big Ten Network
Series Record: Minnesota leads 39-30-3
Last Game: Minnesota won 40-17 on Oct. 5, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium
Betting Line: Minnesota -7, Over/Under 61.5
Sean Williams - Minnesota 38, Illinois 34: Believe it or not, Illinois' pass defense is worse than Minnesota's. This should be a contest where Tanner Morgan and the passing game flex their muscles on offense and the Gophers' defense does just enough against Illinois' fourth-string quarterback, Coran Taylor.
|Game
|
Michigan State @ Iowa
|
31-29 Michigan State
|
Nebraska @ Northwestern
|
27-21 Northwestern
|
Michigan @ Indiana
|
34-31 Indiana
|
Maryland @ Penn State
|
38-28 Penn State
|
Rutgers @ Ohio State
|
42-28 Ohio State
Connor Stevens - Illinois 38, Minnesota 35: Minnesota is likely going to score with everyone this year, but their defense is probably not going to stop anyone baring some major improvements, especially at the linebacker position. This is as close at it gets to a must win for Minnesota, and I don't think the defense allows them to get it done.
|Game
|
Michigan State @ Iowa
|
23-20 Iowa
|
Nebraska @ Northwestern
|
31-28 Northwestern
|
Michigan @ Indiana
|
27-21 Indiana
|
Maryland @ Penn State
|
38-14 Penn State
|
Rutgers @ Ohio State
|
48-17 Ohio State
Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Illinois 38: Minnesota gets it done but it won't be pretty. Defense has been terrible and will give up points even though Illinois' offense is poor. Offense does enough to finally get a win. Gophers ultimately win, but again, will be an ugly one.
|Game
|
Michigan State @ Iowa
|
Michigan State 31, Iowa 17
|
Nebraska @ Northwestern
|
Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21
|
Michigan @ Indiana
|
Michigan 34, Indiana 31
|
Maryland @ Penn State
|
Penn State 24, Maryland 21
|
Rutgers @ Ohio State
|
Ohio State 52, Rutgers 27
Jared Halus - Minnesota 37, Illinois 31: This is the game where things turn around. The Gophers have certainly not put themselves in the position they want to be in after two weeks, so I believe coach Fleck will have the team ready to go. Minnesota wins this one.
|Game
|
Michigan State @ Iowa
|
Iowa 27, Michigan State 20
|
Nebraska @ Northwestern
|
Northwestern 30, Nebraska 24
|
Michigan @ Indiana
|
Michigan 38, Indiana 27
|
Maryland @ Penn State
|
Penn State 31, Maryland 21
|
Rutgers @ Ohio State
|
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 17
