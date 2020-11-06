 Minnesota Gophers Football - Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 10:57:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Illinois

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Day: Saturday, November 7th

Game Time: 2:30PM CST

Location: Memorial Stadium at Champaign, Illinois

Network: Big Ten Network

Series Record: Minnesota leads 39-30-3

Last Game: Minnesota won 40-17 on Oct. 5, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium

Betting Line: Minnesota -7, Over/Under 61.5

Sean Williams - Minnesota 38, Illinois 34: Believe it or not, Illinois' pass defense is worse than Minnesota's. This should be a contest where Tanner Morgan and the passing game flex their muscles on offense and the Gophers' defense does just enough against Illinois' fourth-string quarterback, Coran Taylor.

Sean's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 9-4
Game

Michigan State @ Iowa

31-29 Michigan State

Nebraska @ Northwestern

27-21 Northwestern

Michigan @ Indiana

34-31 Indiana

Maryland @ Penn State

38-28 Penn State

Rutgers @ Ohio State

42-28 Ohio State

Connor Stevens - Illinois 38, Minnesota 35: Minnesota is likely going to score with everyone this year, but their defense is probably not going to stop anyone baring some major improvements, especially at the linebacker position. This is as close at it gets to a must win for Minnesota, and I don't think the defense allows them to get it done.

Connor's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 7-6
Game

Michigan State @ Iowa

23-20 Iowa

Nebraska @ Northwestern

31-28 Northwestern

Michigan @ Indiana

27-21 Indiana

Maryland @ Penn State

38-14 Penn State

Rutgers @ Ohio State

48-17 Ohio State

Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Illinois 38: Minnesota gets it done but it won't be pretty. Defense has been terrible and will give up points even though Illinois' offense is poor. Offense does enough to finally get a win. Gophers ultimately win, but again, will be an ugly one.

Alex's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 7-6
Game

Michigan State @ Iowa

Michigan State 31, Iowa 17

Nebraska @ Northwestern

Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21

Michigan @ Indiana

Michigan 34, Indiana 31

Maryland @ Penn State

Penn State 24, Maryland 21

Rutgers @ Ohio State

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 27

Jared Halus - Minnesota 37, Illinois 31: This is the game where things turn around. The Gophers have certainly not put themselves in the position they want to be in after two weeks, so I believe coach Fleck will have the team ready to go. Minnesota wins this one.

Jared's Week 3 Picks, Overall Record: 8-5
Game

Michigan State @ Iowa

Iowa 27, Michigan State 20

Nebraska @ Northwestern

Northwestern 30, Nebraska 24

Michigan @ Indiana

Michigan 38, Indiana 27

Maryland @ Penn State

Penn State 31, Maryland 21

Rutgers @ Ohio State

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 17

{{ article.author_name }}