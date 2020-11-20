Day: Friday, November 20th Game Time: 6:30 PM CST Location: TCF Bank Stadium Network: Big Ten Network Series Record: Minnesota leads 39-33-3 Last Game: Minnesota won 38-31 on Sept. 28, 2019 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Sean Williams - Purdue 38, Minnesota 28: It was one step forward against Illinois, but two steps back against Iowa, at least for the Gophers' offense. A lot needs to be cleaned up on both sides of the ball coming off last week's performance, so my feeling remains the same - Minnesota's offense will score, but they won't score more than their defense will allow.

Sean's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 18-7 Game Illinois @ Nebraska 31-17 Nebraska Indiana @ Ohio State 45-41 Ohio State Iowa @ Penn State 23-20 Penn State Wisconsin @ Northwestern 27-25 Northwestern Michigan @ Rutgers 30-24 Michigan

Connor Stevens - Purdue 34, Gophers 21: Minnesota's defensive struggles continue against David Bell and Zander Horvath. This is a chance to create more balance in the offensive attack and gain some sort of momentum going into Wisconsin, but it doesn't seem like Minnesota has the consistency on either side of the ball this year to do so.

Connor's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 15-10 Game Illinois @ Nebraska Nebraska 31, Illinois 21 Indiana @ Ohio State Ohio State 38, Indiana 28 Iowa @ Penn State Iowa 30, Penn State 21 Wisconsin @ Northwestern Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 20 Michigan @ Rutgers Michigan 21, Rutgers 17

Alex Carlson - Purdue 31, Gophers 23. Purdue's offensive firepower through the air going to be too much for a struggling secondary that is missing Benjamin St. Juste. Offense looked out of sync last week and while I expect them to be better, hard to think it's going to be a complete 180. Purdue wins this one in a lower scoring battle.

Alex's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 14-11 Game Illinois @ Nebraska Nebraska 28, Illinois 17 Indiana @ Ohio State · Ohio State 49, Indiana 34 Iowa @ Penn State · Iowa 34, Penn State 21 Wisconsin @ Northwestern · Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 28 Michigan @ Rutgers · Rutgers 28, Michigan 24

Jared Halus - Purdue 34, Minnesota 24 Minnesota had an opportunity to create some momentum for themselves after a win against Illinois, but that momentum is likely diminished after the disheartening loss to Iowa. Coach Fleck is good enough to inspire the team, and they will not get embarrassed, but Purdue will come out on top.