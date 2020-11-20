 Minnesota Gophers Football - Staff Predictions: Purdue at Minnesota
Staff Predictions: Purdue at Minnesota

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Day: Friday, November 20th

Game Time: 6:30 PM CST

Location: TCF Bank Stadium

Network: Big Ten Network

Series Record: Minnesota leads 39-33-3

Last Game: Minnesota won 38-31 on Sept. 28, 2019 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Sean Williams - Purdue 38, Minnesota 28:

It was one step forward against Illinois, but two steps back against Iowa, at least for the Gophers' offense. A lot needs to be cleaned up on both sides of the ball coming off last week's performance, so my feeling remains the same - Minnesota's offense will score, but they won't score more than their defense will allow.

Sean's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 18-7
Game

Illinois @ Nebraska

31-17 Nebraska

Indiana @ Ohio State

45-41 Ohio State

Iowa @ Penn State

23-20 Penn State

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

27-25 Northwestern

Michigan @ Rutgers

30-24 Michigan

Connor Stevens - Purdue 34, Gophers 21:

Minnesota's defensive struggles continue against David Bell and Zander Horvath. This is a chance to create more balance in the offensive attack and gain some sort of momentum going into Wisconsin, but it doesn't seem like Minnesota has the consistency on either side of the ball this year to do so.

Connor's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 15-10
Game

Illinois @ Nebraska

Nebraska 31, Illinois 21

Indiana @ Ohio State

Ohio State 38, Indiana 28

Iowa @ Penn State

Iowa 30, Penn State 21

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 20

Michigan @ Rutgers

Michigan 21, Rutgers 17

Alex Carlson - Purdue 31, Gophers 23. Purdue's offensive firepower through the air going to be too much for a struggling secondary that is missing Benjamin St. Juste. Offense looked out of sync last week and while I expect them to be better, hard to think it's going to be a complete 180. Purdue wins this one in a lower scoring battle.

Alex's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 14-11
Game

Illinois @ Nebraska

Nebraska 28, Illinois 17

Indiana @ Ohio State

· Ohio State 49, Indiana 34

Iowa @ Penn State

· Iowa 34, Penn State 21

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

· Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 28

Michigan @ Rutgers

· Rutgers 28, Michigan 24

Jared Halus - Purdue 34, Minnesota 24

Minnesota had an opportunity to create some momentum for themselves after a win against Illinois, but that momentum is likely diminished after the disheartening loss to Iowa. Coach Fleck is good enough to inspire the team, and they will not get embarrassed, but Purdue will come out on top.

Jared's Week 5 Picks, Overall Record: 16-9
Game

Illinois @ Nebraska

Nebraska 30, Illinois 17

Indiana @ Ohio State

Ohio State 45, Indiana 27

Iowa @ Penn State

Iowa 28, Penn State 20

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 17

Michigan @ Rutgers

Michigan 31, Rutgers 24

