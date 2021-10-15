Starters as Recruits: Minnesota vs Nebraska
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!The battle for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy is set to kick off tomorrow at noon as Minnesota looks to come out strong after a bye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news