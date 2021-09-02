Starters as Recruits: Ohio State at Minnesota
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!Minnesota is set to kick off in their first game of the season tonight against Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium. No official depth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news