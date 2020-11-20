 TheGopherReport - Starters As Recruits: Purdue at Minnesota
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 08:33:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Starters As Recruits: Purdue at Minnesota

CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
Jared Halus • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Week five is upon us, and Minnesota (1-3) is getting ready for their battle against Purdue (2-1) tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Below, we take a stab at this week's starters for both squads and how they stacked up as recruits below.

Aidan O'Connell drops back to pass for Purdue (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Aidan O'Connell drops back to pass for Purdue (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

QUARTERBACK

***Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell joined the team as a walk-on and does not have a Rivals profile***

RUNNING BACK

***Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath did not have a Rivals profile***

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}