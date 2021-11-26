Starters as Recruits: Wisconsin at Minnesota
PROMO: ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $20.21 WITH CODE RIVALS2021The final week of the regular season is here, and Minnesota is looking to end it on a high note as theTGR takes a look at how each tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news