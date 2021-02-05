- Said he thought they were terrific for 37 minutes

- Credits poor shots, turnovers, and Rutgers making big plays in the final two and a half minutes

- Mentioned Geo Baker making big shots down the stretch

- Said offensive rebounding was good as well

- Thought Marcus Carr was terrific, took what was given to him, made big plays, tried to will them to victory

- Noted defensive rebounding started to pick up after the slow start to the game and started to attack the offensive glass

- Mentions Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins being a great presence on the offensive glass

- Aside from Michigan, noted that was about as good of a basketball game they've played

- Thought Both Gach gave a terrific effort - diving after loose balls, diving to floor, hustling, driving to the basket - helped put them in a position to win

- Said they wanted to change it up a little bit with Trae Williams starting

- Thinks Gach is starting to get his confidence back

- Trae Williams did some good things - hit a three and got a couple of rebounds

- Thought Mashburn, Jr. was terrific in the first half - says he's going to be a really good player

- Said players were positive in the locker room after the loss - saw they were good for 37 minutes but just didn't make plays at the end

- Likes the fight his guys showed and says they'll get theirs as long as they continue to s