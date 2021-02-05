Stats Deep Dive: Minnesota vs. Rutgers
RICHARD PITINO POSTGAME SYNOPSIS:
- Said he thought they were terrific for 37 minutes
- Credits poor shots, turnovers, and Rutgers making big plays in the final two and a half minutes
- Mentioned Geo Baker making big shots down the stretch
- Said offensive rebounding was good as well
- Thought Marcus Carr was terrific, took what was given to him, made big plays, tried to will them to victory
- Noted defensive rebounding started to pick up after the slow start to the game and started to attack the offensive glass
- Mentions Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins being a great presence on the offensive glass
- Aside from Michigan, noted that was about as good of a basketball game they've played
- Thought Both Gach gave a terrific effort - diving after loose balls, diving to floor, hustling, driving to the basket - helped put them in a position to win
- Said they wanted to change it up a little bit with Trae Williams starting
- Thinks Gach is starting to get his confidence back
- Trae Williams did some good things - hit a three and got a couple of rebounds
- Thought Mashburn, Jr. was terrific in the first half - says he's going to be a really good player
- Said players were positive in the locker room after the loss - saw they were good for 37 minutes but just didn't make plays at the end
- Likes the fight his guys showed and says they'll get theirs as long as they continue to s
|Players
|Points
|FG/3PT/FT
|Points Per Shot
|Minutes
|
Marcus Carr
|
18
|
7-14/1-4/3-4
|
1.28
|
37
|
Liam Robbins
|
16
|
6-9/1-2/3-4
|
1.77
|
31
|
Brandon Johnson
|
10
|
4-11/0-0/2-3
|
.9
|
35
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr.
|
10
|
2-7/2-3/4-4
|
1.43
|
23
|
Both Gach
|
6
|
3-7/0-2/0-0
|
.86
|
15
|
Gabe Kalscheur
|
7
|
2-7/1-3/2-2
|
1
|
29
|
Tre Williams
|
3
|
1-5/1-3/0-0
|
.6
|
16
|
Eric Curry
|
2
|
1-3/0-0/0-0
|
.67
|
10
|Team
|In Paint
|Second Chance
|Fast Break
|Off Turnovers
|
Rutgers
|
30
|
7
|
19
|
19
|
Minnesota
|
34
|
14
|
6
|
12
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Points/Possession
|Turnover Percentage
|
Rutgers
|
61
|
1.18
|
21.3%
|
Minnesota
|
67
|
1.07
|
17.9%
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Rutgers
|
11
|
24
|
35
|
7
|
8
|
Minnesota
|
16
|
17
|
33
|
1
|
7