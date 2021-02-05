 Minnesota Gophers Basketball - Stats Deep Dive: Minnesota vs. Rutgers
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 11:33:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stats Deep Dive: Minnesota vs. Rutgers

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
RICHARD PITINO POSTGAME SYNOPSIS:

- Said he thought they were terrific for 37 minutes

- Credits poor shots, turnovers, and Rutgers making big plays in the final two and a half minutes

- Mentioned Geo Baker making big shots down the stretch

- Said offensive rebounding was good as well

- Thought Marcus Carr was terrific, took what was given to him, made big plays, tried to will them to victory

- Noted defensive rebounding started to pick up after the slow start to the game and started to attack the offensive glass

- Mentions Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins being a great presence on the offensive glass

- Aside from Michigan, noted that was about as good of a basketball game they've played

- Thought Both Gach gave a terrific effort - diving after loose balls, diving to floor, hustling, driving to the basket - helped put them in a position to win

- Said they wanted to change it up a little bit with Trae Williams starting

- Thinks Gach is starting to get his confidence back

- Trae Williams did some good things - hit a three and got a couple of rebounds

- Thought Mashburn, Jr. was terrific in the first half - says he's going to be a really good player

- Said players were positive in the locker room after the loss - saw they were good for 37 minutes but just didn't make plays at the end

- Likes the fight his guys showed and says they'll get theirs as long as they continue to

Scoring
Players Points FG/3PT/FT Points Per Shot Minutes

Marcus Carr

18

7-14/1-4/3-4

1.28

37

Liam Robbins

16

6-9/1-2/3-4

1.77

31

Brandon Johnson

10

4-11/0-0/2-3

.9

35

Jamal Mashburn, Jr.

10

2-7/2-3/4-4

1.43

23

Both Gach

6

3-7/0-2/0-0

.86

15

Gabe Kalscheur

7

2-7/1-3/2-2

1

29

Tre Williams

3

1-5/1-3/0-0

.6

16

Eric Curry

2

1-3/0-0/0-0

.67

10
Misc. Scoring
Team In Paint Second Chance Fast Break Off Turnovers

Rutgers

30

7

19

19

Minnesota

34

14

6

12
Possessions
Team Number of Possessions Points/Possession Turnover Percentage

Rutgers

61

1.18

21.3%

Minnesota

67

1.07

17.9%
Rebounding and Defense
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks Steals

Rutgers

11

24

35

7

8

Minnesota

16

17

33

1

7
